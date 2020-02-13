South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Plans $0.01 Dividend

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S32 stock traded down GBX 1.68 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136.50 ($1.80). 1,274,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on S32 shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185 ($2.43).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

