SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SOUHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,863. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

