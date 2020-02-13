Southern (SO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. Southern has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94.

Get Southern alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.