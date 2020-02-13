S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $298.00. 10,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $194.81 and a 52 week high of $304.14. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

