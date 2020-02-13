Sparkpoint Market Cap Reaches $106,852.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $106,852.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,014,581,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

