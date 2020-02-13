SparksPay Trading Down 4.1% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $8,231.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

