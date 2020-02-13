SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 168,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,957. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

