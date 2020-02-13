SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 324,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000.

SPAB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0695 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

