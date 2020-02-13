SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. 128,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,123. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

