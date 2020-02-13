Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,297.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $2,297.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027948 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.55 or 0.02779592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000706 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.