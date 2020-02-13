Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SXS. Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

Shares of LON:SXS traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,734 ($35.96). 275,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,813.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,601. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

