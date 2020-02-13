Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CFO Purchases $499,711.85 in Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 338,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,882. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.