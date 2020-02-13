Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE SPB opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after buying an additional 356,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 291,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 270,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 220.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 151,481 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

