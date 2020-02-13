Spendcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.65 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $336,702.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

