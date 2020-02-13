Sphere (SPHR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $2,362.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00081982 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,403.62 or 1.01734496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

