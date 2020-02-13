Spiking Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a total market cap of $996,609.00 and $1.33 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.70 or 0.06096064 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128147 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

