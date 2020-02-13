SPINDLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $329,131.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $329,131.00 and $306.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.01271647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00230605 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004631 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

