Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Director Christine P. Richards Acquires 5,000 Shares

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,407,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

