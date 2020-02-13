Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

