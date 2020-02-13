SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.5-308.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.05 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.37 EPS.

SPSC stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 207,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. First Analysis raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

