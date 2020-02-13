SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

NYSE SPXC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. SPX has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

