SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx $1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.90-3.05 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut SPX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of SPXC traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. SPX has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

