SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Ping Identity (NASDAQ:PING) Head-To-Head Analysis

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 7.83% 19.25% 5.67% Ping Identity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Ping Identity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $3.42 billion 4.84 $103.20 million $2.62 25.03 Ping Identity $201.56 million 10.05 -$13.45 million N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SS&C Technologies and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 10 1 2.92 Ping Identity 0 1 12 0 2.92

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $71.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Ping Identity has a consensus price target of $24.27, indicating a potential downside of 4.56%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Ping Identity on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

