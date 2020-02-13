SSE (SSE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SSE (LON: SSE) recently:

2/12/2020 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – SSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($17.10).

2/3/2020 – SSE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – SSE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2020 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,461 ($19.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,369 ($18.01).

12/19/2019 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,627.81 ($21.41) on Thursday. Sse Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,651.50 ($21.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,495.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,304.61.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith acquired 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

