SSR Mining (SSRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.98. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of -0.29.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.