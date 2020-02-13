StableUSD (USDS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.85 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.03507034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00249866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00148074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,666,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,803 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

