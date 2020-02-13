Staker (STR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Staker has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. One Staker token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a total market capitalization of $3,379.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,076,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,948 tokens. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official website is staker.network. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Buying and Selling Staker

Staker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.