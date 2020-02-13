Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $313,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,716.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,205 shares of company stock worth $1,189,878 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $3,704,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

