Stanley J. Meresman Sells 27,000 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SNAP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 13,750,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,302,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

