Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 7.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,088,000 after buying an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,124,196 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stantec by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 332,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stantec by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 150,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Stantec has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

