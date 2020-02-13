Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 102,339 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.93. 8,575,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

