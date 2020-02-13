State Auto Financial (STFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

