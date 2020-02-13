State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 15,671 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Zynga worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 13,063,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,669,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 173.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $6,622,734.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,589,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,162.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

