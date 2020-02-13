State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,741 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Repligen worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,889. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.84.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

