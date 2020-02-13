State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 29,344 Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Tech Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tech Data by 28.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 7.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 117,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECD shares. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ TECD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.12. 29,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $121.48. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

