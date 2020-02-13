State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 32,620 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $124.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,701. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

