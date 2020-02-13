State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 47,904 Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Emcor Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

NYSE:EME traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.