State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 842,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,884 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,569. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.