State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. 1,787,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

