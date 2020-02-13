State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 313,091 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $832,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,224,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,205,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,404.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

