State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Brunswick worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 587.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.