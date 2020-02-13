State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 948.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

