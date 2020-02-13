State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Life Storage worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

