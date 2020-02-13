State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Parsley Energy worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 191,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 77,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 557,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 145,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

PE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 2,137,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

