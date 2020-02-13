State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $5,477,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,036 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Exelixis by 169.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 422,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $3,749,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 129,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at $20,825,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 427,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,164 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

