State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.65 Million Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.95. 170,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

