State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of El Paso Electric worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in El Paso Electric by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in El Paso Electric by 157.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in El Paso Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of EE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 1,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,547. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

