State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,212 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Umpqua worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.78. 20,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,774. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

