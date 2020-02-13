State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of J2 Global worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 299,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.69. 7,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,210. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

