State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.90 Million Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 740,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 39,366.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,677 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,511,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 14,773,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,462,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,706,766 shares of company stock worth $1,230,042,672.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

